Frank de Goer: Twitter Reacts to the Dutchman's Crystal Palace Sacking After Only Four Matches

Mondays are usually pretty awful, but Frank de Boer's may have just topped the lot. After only four matches in charge of Crystal Palace, the Dutchman, who was brought into the club as a 'statement of intent' from the board has been shown the exit door - and what's worse is that he's expected to be replaced by Roy Hodgson.

That statement now reads along the lines of 'this club is happy to remain as a bottom half Premier League side that consistently flirts with the idea of relegation and doesn't want to do anything about it'.

Like attempting to pull off a top-knot, only to be ripped apart by your mates and resort back to the safety of the short back and sides. Nothing screams short back and sides more than Roy Hodgson.

Anyway, here's how Twitter reacted to de Boer's sacking:

When you hear Frank De Boer's been sacked https://t.co/BpYwrGeH82 — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) September 11, 2017

Not sure what's more ridiculous. Sacking De Boer after 4 games or giving the job to Hodgson. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 11, 2017

Crystal Palace hire Frank de Boer because they "need an evolution over a period of time."

Crystal Palace fire Frank de Boer after four games — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 11, 2017

Frank De Boer sacked by Crystal Palace. Abysmal decision just 4 games into the season. Hope the club gets relegated to be honest. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) September 11, 2017

Frank De Boer to Roy Hodgson



Ultimate L — soph (@moraticmadness) September 11, 2017

De Boer taking over a squad previously managed by Big Sam was never going to be the right fit. #CrystalPalace #FrankDeBoer #premierleague — Michael Hicks (@michaelhicks27) September 11, 2017

Frank de Boer sacked by Crystal Palace.



Roy Hodgson *pulls phone out....



'Lads, it's me – I'm getting the old gang back together!' pic.twitter.com/It8kBkXcN3 — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 11, 2017

*whispers*



If de Boer would've been smart like Guardiola, he'd only manage big clubs after Ajax & nobody would've realised he's a fraud pic.twitter.com/CSf25Vgnel — Rex (@DoFRex) September 11, 2017

Frank De Boer lasted 85 days at Inter Milan. 77 days at Crystal Palace. But he's Dutch so he must be good. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) September 11, 2017

Palace fans finding out De Boer has been sacked. Then being told Hodgson will replace him. pic.twitter.com/5exxyhiMth — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 11, 2017

