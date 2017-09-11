Fuchs Admits Pain at Seeing Former Teammate Punishing Leicester But Hails Club's Summer Signings

Christian Fuchs has admitted that it was 'not too good' to see ex-teammate N'Golo Kante scoring for Chelsea against his former side on Saturday afternoon, but hailed Leicester's new signings' adaption to the Foxes way of life.





Leicester have had a difficult start this season, claiming just three points from their opening four games - N'Golo Kante coming back to the King Power Stadium to haunt them with a goal in Chelsea's 2-1 win on Saturday.

Christian Fuchs looks on as N’Golo Kante celebrates his goal for Chelsea.



Asked at the NFL kickoff party in London if it was good to see Kante and Danny Drinkwater - who moved to the Blues on transfer deadline day - again, Fuchs laughed: "Well, it's not so good to see when N'Golo is scoring!





"But you have to take what comes, players throughout the season are coming and going and you just deal with it. We tried to give it a go and it didn't work out, but we can be proud of the performance we've showed in the first four games."





He continued: "When you know Leicester, you know that we don't look too much in advance. We just try to think game by game, it sounds boring but it's the way that we are working and we give it a go. We try to achieve the maximum."

Quizzed on whether summer signings like Kelechi Iheanacho had brought a good energy to the side since their summer arrivals, Fuchs was full of praise for his new teammates - saying: "It's not only him - we also have Iborra and Dragovic who are coming in and they're good lads.





"They've integrated very fast and they're good players as well, that's the most important thing! But they are good players, and I hope that they will get the time soon because they can really help our team."





On theme at the NFL-themed event, Fuchs admitted to high hopes for his beloved New York Giants (who were thrashed 19-3 by the Dallas Cowboys later in the night), saying: "Well obviously anything can happen, but no matter what you support the team that you support - it doesn't matter if it's up or down. But I'm very confident that the Giants will make the Super Bowl this year."

