Hammers Boss Bilic to Get Wantaway Striker 'Focused' After Failed Deadline Day Transfer

Slaven Bilić is keen to restore his relationship with Senegalese international Diafra Sakho after the 27-year-old failed to force through a move to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, according to Sky Sports.

The former FC Metz forward has become a part-time player at West Ham since his £4.5m move in 2014, featuring in just 58 games for the Hammers.





Despite an impressive scoring that has seen Sakho notch 21 goals during his time in east London, Sakho is seeking first-team football and had his heart set on a return to France.

"Yeah, Diafra wanted to go. But also, that issue is not quite black and white. Did he have permission, permission on paper or just a form or an SMS? I don't know," Bilić said. "The fact is he wanted to go there. He did a medical, but the club decided not to sell him and he's back.

"So I told him 'Diafra, you are fit? I know what you can do. Sit there, hopefully now you are going to get fit and I am going to help you get focused here'.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"He's been training. He came back - he flew to Rennes last week, a couple of days before the end of the transfer window - but he's been training since.

"He looks good in training. Hopefully, he is going to stay like that for a long time. Because he will know that, until January, he is a West Ham player," the Croatian added. "That's the way he's going to get a new contract, or play again for Senegal, or get a move: if he plays good."

Sakho has registered just six appearances for Senegal in his career, scoring one goal. Fighting for a fist team spot with the likes of Moussa Sow (FC Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai), Moussa Konaté (SC Amiens) and Keita Baldé (AS Monaco), Sakho must regain his form to have a permenant spot in the national team.