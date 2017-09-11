Soccer

Highly-Anticipated Swansea Signing Renato Sanches Records Damning Statistics on Disaster Debut

31 minutes ago

Swansea City fans and management alike were rightfully ecstatic with their transfer business ahead of the deadline, snagging perhaps the most sought-after prodigies in world football - Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich, a player whose eventual outlay could cost the Bundesliga champions in excess of €80m.


The Swans were heralded for their ambition and resourcefulness, with the Portugal international  earmarked as a worthy replacement to fill the creative void left by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

However, judging by Sanches' debut performance against Newcastle United on Sunday, fans may well well-pressed to temper their expectation, with the 20-year-old putting in an abject performance.  

The midfielder struggled markedly during his time on the pitch, dispossessed an incredible 14 times alone during the first 28 minutes of the game, in which Newcastle ran out eventual winners, 1-0. 

Naturally Twitter was there go rub the salt in:

Sanches was powerless to prevent the Swans from slumping to defeat and was substituted in the 69th minute for Wilfried Bony.

