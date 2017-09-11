Highly-Anticipated Swansea Signing Renato Sanches Records Damning Statistics on Disaster Debut

Swansea City fans and management alike were rightfully ecstatic with their transfer business ahead of the deadline, snagging perhaps the most sought-after prodigies in world football - Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich, a player whose eventual outlay could cost the Bundesliga champions in excess of €80m.





The Swans were heralded for their ambition and resourcefulness, with the Portugal international earmarked as a worthy replacement to fill the creative void left by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

However, judging by Sanches' debut performance against Newcastle United on Sunday, fans may well well-pressed to temper their expectation, with the 20-year-old putting in an abject performance.

Renato Sanches for Swansea:



Shots on target - 0

Key Passes - 0

Times dispossessed - 23



Nightmare debut. pic.twitter.com/9NQycuO4Zu — BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) September 10, 2017

The midfielder struggled markedly during his time on the pitch, dispossessed an incredible 14 times alone during the first 28 minutes of the game, in which Newcastle ran out eventual winners, 1-0.

Naturally Twitter was there go rub the salt in:

In 28 minutes, Renato Sanches has given the ball away 14 times.



Efficient. 😎 pic.twitter.com/uRpVnhzyHf — bet365 (@bet365) September 10, 2017

Sanches was powerless to prevent the Swans from slumping to defeat and was substituted in the 69th minute for Wilfried Bony.