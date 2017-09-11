Kelechi Iheanacho Believes Leicester City Need to 'Work More' in Training Following Chelsea Defeat

New Leicester City signing Kelechi Iheanacho has admitted that the Foxes need to put in more work off the field in order to reap the rewards on the field.

The Nigerian international made his home debut for Leicester, in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, following a £25m move from Manchester City. The striker came on as a 78th-minute substitute but was unable to influence the final score.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Speaking to LCFC TV after the game, the 20-year-old said: “It was a disappointing result but we’ll forget about it and move on. We need to work more in training so we get the results we need."





“If we work more in training and keep going, we will get points in the league. I’m pleased to make my home debut today so I’m happy and I hope I can help the team reach the level they want, score goals and get the points we need in the league."

It is mature words for a youngster that has just joined a new club and shows that the striker is developing well beyond his years, despite being only 20 years old.

The Nigerian has had a slow start to life at the King Power Stadium, with injury hindering his battle to beat Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani to partner the in-form Jamie Vardy up-front. He has only racked up 20 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

Iheanacho was an expert at the cameo role at Manchester City, with twelve goals in only 1,281 minutes in his two seasons as part of the Citizens' first-team squad, yet he will want to establish himself as a starter under Craig Shakespeare this year.