Leicester Ace Banished From Family Home After Fiancee Learns He Has Pregnant Mistress in London

The fiancee of Premier League winning captain Wes Morgan has banished the Leicester City ace from their mansion after finding out he has a pregnant mistress.

As reported by the Sun, Sheneen Fisher - mother to Morgan's two boys - only became aware of the situation regarding her man after she received an anonymous call 'out of the blue'; the beautician then confronted Morgan at their £800,000 Nottingham home about pregnant mistress Karla Morrell, 27.

Realising he'd been well and truly rumbled, a source told the Sun that the Leicester defender 'broke down and confessed everything'.

Fisher, 33, subsequently booted him out the house. Morgan, also 33, is now living in a £350,000 apartment in the city while Sheneen remains at the family's six-bed mansion with their sons.





As is now customary, Instagram photos of the mistress, who lives in London, have emerged.

Understandably, Morgan's businesswoman fiancee, who used to run a tanning firm called Belle Bronze, is distraught. The source claims: “The call to her came out of the blue. Apparently he and this other girl have been seeing each other on and off for three years.

“Sheneen doesn’t know anything about his mistress Karla other than she lives in London and was happy being his bit on the side.”

The source added: “Whenever Wes was in London he would meet up with her while Sheneen was stuck at home.”