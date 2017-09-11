Soccer

Liverpool Legend Slams Emre Can for Defensive Performance Against Manchester City

32 minutes ago

Liverpool's capitulation against Manchester City on Saturday rocked the Premier League, as the Reds fell to a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Pep Guardiola's side.

Predictably, Jurgen Klopp's men have been subject to heavy criticism following the defeat, and Reds legend and pundit Jamie Carragher singled out one man in particular to direct his negative comments. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, via Turkish Football, Carragher said: “Emre Can really struggled when he played in the middle of the back three and didn’t look solid at all.”


Can was moved to the middle of a back five following Sadio Mané's first-half red card, and struggled to contain City's attack, as Guardiola's men scored four further goals following the tactical shift. 

The German international is no stranger to playing at the back, having spent much of his early Anfield career playing in makeshift roles across the defensive line. The 23-year-old has also played in defence for his country. 

It's a difficult turn of fortune for Liverpool and, especially, Can who has been in impressive form so far this season. The midfielder has thrived in a more creative role and has scored twice and made one assist so far this year.

It remains to be seen as to whether Can's performance has deterred Klopp from moving his compatriot to defence on a more regular basis, but the midfielder's shaky performance and the team's dramatic collapse will be a worry for the German boss.

Liverpool return to action on Wednesday in a Champions League match against Sevilla, as Klopp's men will look to bounce back from their embarrassing defeat on Saturday.

