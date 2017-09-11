On-loan Sunderland Man Wahbi Khazri Marks His Rennes Debut With Stunning Strike

Wahbi Khazri has started life at his new club Rennes in stunning fashion, after the 26-year old scored an audacious back-heel just two minutes into his debut having been sent out on loan by Sunderland. His Rennes side would go onto beat Marseille 3-1.

It is a stark contrast to the Khazri that we saw in England during a difficult spell at Sunderland. He joined the club for £10m in January 2016 and after helping the Black Cats to safety in his first season, Khazri had a poor 2016-17 season.

Wahbi Khazri in 2017-18:



Sunderland - 0 goals in 5 games

On-loan at Rennes - 1 goal in 1 game



👀 pic.twitter.com/kby8gmqipW — bet365 (@bet365) September 10, 2017

He would score only one goal in 22 appearances in all competitions as Sunderland were relegated winning only six games all season.

New manager Simon Grayson has failed to win over the Stadium of Light faithful. They've lost three matches in a row, including a home loss to newly promoted Sheffield United on Saturday.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Grayson defended his decision to send Khazri and Jeremain Lens on loan. He said: "You have to have takers for them in the first place.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"The money our players are earning and the transfer fees were maybe too high for certain clubs. Sometimes that can be more positive than some of the players you bring in because no disrespect to Papy or Wahbi - they made it quite clear they didn't want to be here - Lens did and Borini and others.

"The good thing the club did is listen to players and ultimately what I have had to say and bring in players that want to be here."

Sunderland face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night before a trip to Hull next Saturday.