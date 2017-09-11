Man City's Claudio Bravo Claims Saido Mane Could Have 'Easily' Avoided Collision With Ederson

Sadio Mané's red card after the collision with Man City goalkeeper Ederson fast became the talking point of the footballing weekend, as the Citizens demolished Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad.

Racing to get on the end of a through ball, the studs of Mané's outstretched right boot hit the side of Ederson's face and the former Benfica goalkeeper was stretchered off the pitch with a nasty-looking injury.

Ederson shows off his battle scars



While the Liverpool star has since apologised for the incident, substitute goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has claimed that Mané could have avoided the collision altogether but admitted being a goalkeeper means you have to accept occasional knocks.

"These things are avoidable. You can easily avoid putting your foot in somebody's face so you don't do them damage," the Chilean international said, according to Sky Sports. "At first I thought that he had hit him in the hip, but then I saw clearly that he got him with the face.

"You go from being on the bench watching the game and within seconds you're out there playing. Us goalkeepers know this can happen, but you never expect it," he continued.

Liverpool's winger took to Instagram after the match to wish Ederson a speedy recovery, apologetic after seeing the injury City's Brazilian keeper suffered.

"I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery," Mané wrote. "I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player."

Ederson joined Manchester City this summer for £36m. Moving from Portuguese side S.L. Benfica, where he had won a domestic double with the Águias last season, the 24-year-old has been tipped for a big future with Manchester City .