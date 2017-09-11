Newcastle Keen to Tie Young Skipper Down to a New Contract After Brilliant Season Start

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to offer fan favourite Jamaal Lascelles a new contract, following the Magpies captain's strong start to the Premier League campaign.

Lascelles shone during Newcastle's trip to the Liberty Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Only minutes after blocking a shot off the line from Swansea's Tammy Abraham, the skipper leaped brilliantly to get onto the end of a corner at the other side of the pitch - connecting with the ball for a bullet header that let the visitors walk away with all three points.

And now, according to Chronicle Live, the 23-year-old is being lined up for an extension on his current deal that still has three years left on it.

As well as this, the defender is believed to firmly be in the eye-line of England manager Gareth Southgate after a very impressive start to the new term, having watched him in the club's 3-0 victory over West Ham as well as Sunday's clash with the Swans.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Rafa Benitez is believed to see Lascelles as an integral part of his newly promoted side after receiving the armband at St James' Park last season. Having successfully guided his team to an immediate return to the Premier League, Benitez is ready to trust the young skipper with taking Newcastle to the next step.

Despite having interest shown in him by the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea over summer, Lascelles remains committed to Tyneside, adamant to improve:

“I am still young, still 23." He told Chronicle at the end of last season. “I still have a lot to improve on. I know that, everybody knows that, the manager knows that.

“But I am a listener and a learner. I will always work hard.”