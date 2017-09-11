Neymar Makes Barcelona Champions League Dig and Insists He Won't Feel Price Tag Pressure

Neymar has delivered a sly dig to his former teammates at Barcelona, claiming that he has a better chance of winning the Champions League at Paris Saint-Germain than he would've at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian moved to the French capital for a world record €222m this summer, leaving behind attacking partners Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to link up with Edinson Cavani and fellow new boy Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar has recorded a goal and assist in 3 of his 4 Ligue 1 matches with PSG, the most such games by any player in Europe's Top 5 leagues. pic.twitter.com/QwEb5T9B9L — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 8, 2017

Speaking to the Sun, he said: “One of my biggest reasons for joining PSG was to help the club write history. The Champions League is not the only trophy we want to win - but it is a very important trophy.

“The aim this season is to try and win it - that is the level the club are now at. I do believe we are capable of winning the tournament. Not only do we have the quality but we have the experience - the players who know what it takes to win the Champions League.

Thierry Henry: "Neymar and Mbappé joining PSG is great for the French league. It will raise the profile massively." pic.twitter.com/taAWOGEsst — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 11, 2017

“I have won the tournament, Dani Alves has won it three times, Thiago Motta has won it at Barcelona and Inter, Angel Di Maria has won it with Real Madrid. We not only have quality but real experience.”

The fee for Neymar more than doubled the world transfer record - previously held by Paul Pogba after his move to Manchester United last summer - but the Brazilian insisted that he wasn't bothered by the price tag.

“Transfer fees have nothing to do with the players. All we are interested in is playing for clubs where it will be a great challenge and where we can be successful. “The business of the transfer fee is between the two clubs — players just want to concentrate on the football.”