Paco Deputises in Swansea Victory as Rafa Claims Newcastle Are 'Underway' in the Premier League

Newcastle picked up their second consecutive Premier League victory on Sunday afternoon, beating Paul Clement's Swansea 1-0 at the Liberty stadium.

A Jamaal Lascelles header mid way through the second half was enough to see Newcastle earn all three points for their manager who was absent as he recovered from surgery.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, after the game Francisco de Miguel Moreno ( AKA Paco) gave the post game interview, with the Spaniard clearly very happy with the three points:

“I feel very happy, very glad for the performance of the players and we are on the way. We have been working very hard during the week and now it is a good moment," claimed Paco.

Paco also revealed that Benitez was still very involved in proceedings, despite the Spaniard being at home recovering:

“Rafa has been quite active, speaking with one of the staff and that has worked. Everyone contributed and it was fine," the stand in boss claimed.

I'll keep saying it: Merino > Sanches pic.twitter.com/ordTIIq5R8 — NUFCTimes (@Newcastle_Times) September 10, 2017

“We expected them to play with five at the back and we realised it was four – but everything was as planned. We tried to control their midfielders and attack down wide."

Francisco de Miguel Moreno also praised his captain, Lascelles, who had an astounding game, scoring a goal and denying another with a goal line block to earn himself the Man of the Match award:

“Jamaal Lascelles has the spirit of a captain…without doubt. He manages everything so well and involved in all situations," said Paco.

Despite now have a 100% managerial record, Paco was still keen to have Benitez back in charge, also claiming that Benitez spoke to his victorious players after the game:

“We need Rafa back as soon as possible. This week he will join us, probably on Tuesday," said Paco.

“He (Rafa) wanted to come and wanted to do everything he could to attend but the weather conditions were not the best. After the game Rafa rang us and congratulated all the team because they did a fantastic job. Rafa said ‘We are now underway.'"