PHOTO: Inter Release Stylish New 3rd Kit for the Current Season

Inter Milan have released their brand new third kit for the season.

The Italian side, who have kicked their latest campaign off with three wins from three, and are looking to get back to the top of the Serie A standings, having fallen short of the mark in recent years.

And on Monday, they released images of their novel third strip, which will be available to fans on select websites as well as their official store.

📸⚡️| See the new third kit up close with the gallery before we wear it on Saturday for #CrotoneInter!

👉 https://t.co/wfr2MzJmuu#FCIM pic.twitter.com/BFUH6L2BPr — F.C. Internazionale (@Inter_en) September 11, 2017

The announcement on their official website reads: "The new FC Internazionale Milano third kit is an eye-catching, original design that offers the best in contemporary detailing and style whilst using cutting edge Aeroswift technology for this most modern of kits.

"This new innovative and modern kit perfectly represents FC Internazionale Milano’s traditions and style.

"The new third kit will be worn by the players during the away match on September 16th and it will available from September 12th on nike.com, store.inter.it and the major authorized dealers."