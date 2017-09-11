Soccer

PHOTO: Inter Release Stylish New 3rd Kit for the Current Season

an hour ago

Inter Milan have released their brand new third kit for the season.

The Italian side, who have kicked their latest campaign off with three wins from three, and are looking to get back to the top of the Serie A standings, having fallen short of the mark in recent years.

And on Monday, they released images of their novel third strip, which will be available to fans on select websites as well as their official store.

The announcement on their official website reads: "The new FC Internazionale Milano third kit is an eye-catching, original design that offers the best in contemporary detailing and style whilst using cutting edge Aeroswift technology for this most modern of kits.

"This new innovative and modern kit perfectly represents FC Internazionale Milano’s traditions and style.

"The new third kit will be worn by the players during the away match on September 16th and it will available from September 12th on nike.com, store.inter.it and the major authorized dealers." 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters