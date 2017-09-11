Following the sacking of Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer, Roy Hodgson is expected to take over at Selhurst Park in the next 24 hours, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite an improved display in their 1-0 defeat to Burnley on Sunday, de Boer has been given the boot at Crystal Palace after just 77 days and four Premier League games in charge.

Hodgson has been tipped for a return to Premier League football, with former Eagles manager Sam Allardyce also being considered for the job - despite his retirement from management.

Hodgson has been out of management since he was relieved of his duties as England manager after a humiliating defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016.

The 70-year-old was in charge of the Three Lions for over four years, and spent the previous five years as a manager in the Premier League with Fulham, Liverpool and West Brom. Hodgson also has previous international experience - from his near 40 years in management - with Finland, the U.A.E and with Switzerland, as well as taking charge of high-profile club sides Internazionale, Udinese and Malmo.

Palace have conceded seven goals in their opening four Premier League fixtures, while failing to register a single goal.