Spanish Report Reveals the One Player at Barcelona Who Dislikes New Boy Ousmane Dembele

While the large majority of those involved with FC Barcelona are rejoicing at the chance to see record signing Ousmane Dembele thrive at Camp Nou in the next few years, his new teammate (and likely rival on the left wing) Gerard Deulofeu has not taken to the Frenchman so warmly.

Dembele arrived in Catalonia after being signed from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £136m as the direct choice to fill the gaping void left by Neymar. However, having also made the switch to Barcelona in the summer (as part of a buy-back clause inserted in his Everton contract), Deulofeu had been looking forward to the opportunity at excelling in Neymar's absence.

Well not anymore. According to Diario Gol, the arrival of Dembele has not sat well with the Deulofeu, who has started each of Barcelona's La Liga matches this season.

The former Toffees winger sees his new French teammate as a threat to his chances in the first team, and the reported claims that although he hasn't exactly been unwelcoming to Dembele, Deulofeu refuses to go out of his way in order to help the 20-year-old settle down, and the two already have quite an uncomfortable relationship.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

In his three appearances so far, Deulofeu has managed one assist, and is likely aware that it is simply a matter of time until Ernesto Valverde turns to the club's latest mega money signing - at which point Deulofeu will be ousted to the substitute bench.

With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez occupying the other two positions in the attacking trio, it's going to take something extremely special for Deulofeu to stay in the starting XI.