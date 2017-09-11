Turkish Giants Planning January Bid for Arsenal Star Following Deadline Day Failure

Fenerbahce are planning to make another move for Arsenal misfit Jack Wilshere after two bids broke down during deadline day.

After making a £10m offer for the England international the Super Lig side had to quickly rethink their proposal, downgrading to a loan deal as the clock ticked closer to the closing time, 24 hours after the English window.

That deal couldn't be completed in time but the Mirror report that the Istanbul side will reignite their hunt for Wilshere when the transfer window reopens in January.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Although Wilshere has fallen out-of-favour with boss Arsene Wenger, which lead to him being loaned to Bournemouth last season, the Gunners manager is still giving him an opportunity to fight back into the starting lineup. With a year left on his contract the midfielder may still remain in north London.

After having his career plagued by injury Wilshere enjoyed one of his longest unbroken runs in the Premier League after making 29 appearances for the Cherries, however that ended in April when he suffered a hairline crack to his calf bone which he is still recovering from.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Further reports suggest that the midfielder would prefer to remain in the English top flight after he denied a loan move to AC Milan last season, with Wilshere's preferred move being just across London to West Ham.

If Wilshere makes the move to Fenerbahce he will link back up with former Gunners teammate Robin van Persie and Tottenham's Vincent Janssen who was able to complete a deadline day loan move this summer.