Twitter User Channels Nostradamus & Predicts Man City Star's Future Back in Early August

Twitter has seen the second coming of Nostradamus after a tweet made way back at the beginning of August regarding Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has since come true.

This weekend bore witness to a refereeing decision that split people's opinions straight down the middle. Sadio Mane's red card for a high foot challenge on City keeper Ederson was met by both agreeance and pure astonishment that the Liverpool attacker had been given his marching orders, but Twitter user @BeardedGenius called the clash from a mile away...

Ederson is really quick at coming off his line, but one day he's going to seriously injure himself or someone else. Really barges at times — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 12, 2017

As Liverpool's Joel Matip played a slightly over hit ball beyond the City defence (quite a high line, in an attempt to catch the Senegalese attacker offside), Mane found himself in a 50/50 challenge with the rushing Ederson just outside the keeper's box.

The collision resulted in Mane crane kicking the number one straight in the chops, causing the Portuguese stopper to fall to the ground like a sack of spuds, in need of stitching on his face.

@BeardedGenius was proven right as Mane made his way off the pitch, and it looks as though Ederson will be missing a few games with his injury - but, there is no doubt that he'll continue to sweep up exactly the same in future.

While everyone remained sympathetic towards Mane for the tackle (the forward had no clue that Ederson was present), the 25-year-old continued to warm the hearts of footballing fans with a touching Instagram post after the game:

I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery. I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player.🙏☝️ A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Liverpool chose not to appeal Mane's red card, and now head into their home game against Burnley without the suspended winger. If only the Reds had a player waiting in the flanks to step in for him...enter Philippe Coutinho.