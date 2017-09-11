VIDEO: Istanbul Basaksehir Keeper Hit With Bottle From Stands in Clash With Former Club Fenerbahce

Istanbul Basaksehir's 3-2 win over Fenerbache on Saturday has been overshadowed by an incident involving Fenerbahce fans and the home goalkeeper Volkan Babacan.

29-year-old Babacan was struck on the head as a bottle flew down from the stands, as shown in the video below.

Volkan Babacan'ın kafasına atılan su şişesi bizim statta olsa 3 maç ceza alırdık.pic.twitter.com/SHwk3lDCvR — Cengiz korkut (@Cengizkorkutt) September 9, 2017

Babacan is a former Fenerbahce player, having played his youth football at the club and 10 first team appearances before he left for first division side Manisaspor.

Istanbul Başakşehir offered Babacan a chance to return to the top level of Turkish football in 2014 and Saturday was his 100th appearance for the club,

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The incident with the bottle marred what was otherwise a thrilling game of football. Kerim Frei Koyunlu was the hero for the visitors with a 90th minute winner, after Emmanuel Adebayor found the target earlier in the game.





Joseph Attamah put İstanbul Başakşehir ahead after only 4 minutes before Fenerbahce levelled the scores through Nabil Dirar.

The former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker than put his new side 2-1 ahead before another former Premier League player would score Fenerbahce's second equaliser. Martin Skrtel was on the score sheet before Frei Koyunlu's winner.

Sadly the game will not be remembered for the football and Fenerbahce will now have to wait to see what punishment will come their way.