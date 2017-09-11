Wayne Rooney Begged by Wife to Request 'Sympathetic Leave' in Order to Save Failing Marriage

Coleen Rooney - wife of Everton's Wayne Rooney - has reportedly told her husband to request 'sympathetic leave' from manager Ronald Koeman in a bid to save the couple's marriage.

The 31-year-old has come under fire after being caught drink driving in the car of Laura Simpson, a woman that he met on a night out during the recent international break, and now according to an inside source, Coleen is desperate to fix their marriage:

“Coleen wants them to get away as a family," a friend of the couple told the Sun.

"She thinks it’s important to get away from the area and try and spend some time together — him, her and the kids.

“In the midst of it all they haven’t been able to do that and, to work through their problems, she feels they need to get away.

“She has asked him to speak to his manager Ronald Koeman about having some ‘sympathetic’ leave, but she doesn’t know if he’ll get it.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"There’s another international break next month, so he might have to wait until then. He’s in the wrong headspace to play and the pressure is showing.

"If Wayne wants to save his marriage, it’s time to put the football in second place.”

Coleen is currently pregnant with their fourth child, and is willing to forgive her husband for meeting with 'chancer' Simpson - the footballer's wife believed to be more angry about him driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

After being handed a final warning by Koeman for his actions, Rooney played the full 90 minutes against Tottenham at the weekend - where his side lost 3-0, and the recently retired England international picked up a yellow card.