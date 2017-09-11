West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Admits He 'Really Wanted' to Sign Sporting CP Midfielder William Carvalho

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has admitted that he wanted Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho, and that he was "disappointed" when the proposed deal to sign him fell through.

The Hammers have since been embroiled in a war of words with the hierarchy of the Portuguese club, who disputed that an official approach was made.

Michail Antonio Laughs Off 'Dildo Brothers' Jab & Admits West Ham's New Signings Need Time to Gel https://t.co/MAiDdh8q7W — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) September 11, 2017

However, Bilic has now revealed that the transfer was close, but failed to materialise at the last.

“I think with Carvalho it was a money issue," the Croatian coach told Sky Sports. “I really wanted the player and it really looked like it was going to happen. I thought until the last minute that he was going to come.





"Why am I disappointed? I’m disappointed because we’ve been looking at that position for two years. For that crucial position for us he was ideal and it didn’t happen.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“One of the reasons we were offloading so many players was to raise the funds to get the budget for him and then when it didn’t happen you are frustrated. For me, if we tried everything that’s all we could have done.

“For that crucial position for us he was ideal and it didn’t happen. One of the reasons we were offloading so many players was to raise the funds to get the budget for him and then when it didn’t happen you are frustrated. For me, if we tried everything that’s all we could have done."

West Ham play newly-promoted Huddersfield on Monday night in their first home game of the season, and are yet to earn a point in the Premier League.