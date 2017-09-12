Soccer

Barcelona Hopeful Coveted Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho Will Go on Strike to Force Through Move

42 minutes ago

La Liga Giants Barcelona will reportedly be pleased if Philippe Coutinho refuses to play for Liverpool and hope the midfielder maintains his strike during the club's Champions League fixtures.

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is yet to feature for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side this season due to a mysterious back problem, but played for Brazil during the international break.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Barca hope Coutinho doesn't feature for the Reds in the Champions League because they want the 25-year-old to be eligible for their own European fixtures should they wish to return for Brazilian in January.

These reports are the latest twist in the ongoing transfer saga regarding Coutinho. It is thought that the player was close to securing a move to the Nou Camp in the summer, but despite reportedly handing in a transfer request the attacker was unable to force a dream move to the La Liga side.

It is thought to be unlikely that Coutinho will continue to refuse to play for Klopp's side considering the World Cup is coming up and the player will be looking to cement his value to the Brazil national team.

Despite being fully fit Coutinho was not included in Klopp's match day squad that was crushed 5-0 by Manchester City. Depending on whether Liverpool are able to return to form quickly, Coutinho could be reintegrated back into the first team sooner rather than later.

Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign against La Liga side Sevilla on Wednesday, and Reds fans will hope to see the former talisman back among the goals at the club.

