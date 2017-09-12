Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha Nears Match Fitness as Roy Hodgson Closes in on Eagles Job

Wilfried Zaha looks to be nearing recovery after the Crystal Palace star suffered a knee injury in the Eagles' 3-0 loss to Huddersfield Town in their Premier League curtain raiser.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Roy Hodgson is set to sign a two-year contract at Palace in the wake of the club's sacking of Frank de Boer. Hodgson will be relieved to have Zaha available for selection soon.

The 24-year-old was ruled out for a month and is now rapidly regaining match fitness. It is thought that the Ivory Coast international could be selected for Palace's clash with Southampton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Finally back out running 🙌🏾 working hard to be back with the boys @CPFC pic.twitter.com/jS1HGBndWb — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) September 11, 2017

Zaha posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon: "Finally back out running. Working hard to be back with the boys."

Eagles fans will hope Zaha can help the team end their terrible run of form and secure some much needed points to lift them off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Frank de Boer was sacked on Monday after losing his first four league games in charge of the south London club, with Palace also yet to score in the league. The club's start also reportedly marks the worst start of any top flight club in 93 years.





Steve Parish allegedly contacted former Eagles manager Sam Allardyce regarding the vacated managerial position, but Allardyce said he was not ready for an immediate return to management.

Should Hodgson take the reins at Palace, he will have a baptism of fire at Selhurst Park with the club playing Southampton, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in their next four league fixtures.