Soccer

Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha Nears Match Fitness as Roy Hodgson Closes in on Eagles Job

an hour ago

Wilfried Zaha looks to be nearing recovery after the Crystal Palace star suffered a knee injury in the Eagles' 3-0 loss to Huddersfield Town in their Premier League curtain raiser.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Roy Hodgson is set to sign a two-year contract at Palace in the wake of the club's sacking of Frank de Boer. Hodgson will be relieved to have Zaha available for selection soon.

The 24-year-old was ruled out for a month and is now rapidly regaining match fitness. It is thought that the Ivory Coast international could be selected for Palace's clash with Southampton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Zaha posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon: "Finally back out running. Working hard to be back with the boys."

Eagles fans will hope Zaha can help the team end their terrible run of form and secure some much needed points to lift them off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Robert Cianflone/GettyImages

Frank de Boer was sacked on Monday after losing his first four league games in charge of the south London club, with Palace also yet to score in the league. The club's start also reportedly marks the worst start of any top flight club in 93 years.


Steve Parish allegedly contacted former Eagles manager Sam Allardyce regarding the vacated managerial position, but Allardyce said he was not ready for an immediate return to management.

Should Hodgson take the reins at Palace, he will have a baptism of fire at Selhurst Park with the club playing Southampton, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in their next four league fixtures. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters