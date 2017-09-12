David Wagner Disappointed With 'Second Best' Terriers After Disappointing Defeat to West Ham

Huddersfield manager David Wagner was left disappointed with his side's performance after their 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Monday evening.

Goals from Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew consigned the Terriers to their first defeat of the season, in a lacklustre performance that saw the home side dominate the game throughout.

Speaking after the game Wagner revealed he was disappointed with his teams quality on the ball, saying: " We were not good enough, it was a deserved result, we were second best in almost every area, maybe the second half we were better.

"Our main problem was with the ball, I think we worked we tried we fought to keep the ball out of the goal, but with the ball we were not good enough. We lost the ball too easy and we were never really able to keep the ball, so today we were only second best."





After a promising start to the campaign that saw the German side pick up seven points from their opening three games, as well as three clean sheets. Wagner felt Huddersfield were sloppy throughout and showed signs of nervousness.

"Im unsure if we were nervous, today we looked liked a promoted team with some nerves we showed it with the ball. My players can play football today we haven't shown it and this is what we have to make better, we have to be brave we have to more confident on the ball. We made so many unforced errors today."

The 45-year-old admitted the performance was not enough to have come away with a result but was insistent that his players would learn from it, saying: " West Ham were stronger today, they had more opportunities and we were not good enough. We have to be looking at ourselves."

Wagner demanded a response in their next match against Leicester on Saturday, asking his players to show more bravery and confidence on the ball required in the Premier League: "It always the key to show the right response after a defeat but we have to learn. it makes no sense to play football without bravery and without to like having the ball and being confident.

"You have to be brave if you like to play with the best, today we saw what happens if we are not brave enough and this is what we have to do better on Saturday."