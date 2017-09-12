Soccer

Demarai Gray Is Close to Signing New Bumper Contract With Foxes Worth £50k-a-Week

an hour ago

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that attacker Demarai Gray is getting nearer to signing a new contract at the club worth £50,000-a-week. 

Gray was at the center of intense transfer speculation over the summer with several Premier League outfits keen on signing the England U21 international. It is thought that Bournemouth made a £25m offer for the youngster, and Crystal Palace were also thought to have been interested.

According to a report by the Telegraph, the Foxes will hope a substantial new contract will tie the player down after he admitted his frustration at his lack of game time at the club.

Shakespeare said: "I've said and stated a long time ago that for me Demarai has a big future and I want it to be with this football club. He is very well thought of and hopefully we can resolve that contract, which is on-going.

"He wants more game time and in an ideal world we want to give him that and he wants to develop here. But having spoken to him since the window closed, I know he is in a good place."

After sticking with the Foxes for the immediate future, Gray has yet to start a league game for the club this season, but hopes to cement himself in the first team in the near future.

Gray said: "The transfer window can be unsettling, it's something that every player has to deal with every couple of months but I'm still a Leicester player. I want to work hard and get myself into the team.

"The window is closed and you're not guaranteed anything. There's 24 players in the squad so it's not about guarantees about playing more. I'll let my representatives deal with the contract and I'll just concentrate on playing football."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters