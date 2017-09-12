Demarai Gray Is Close to Signing New Bumper Contract With Foxes Worth £50k-a-Week

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that attacker Demarai Gray is getting nearer to signing a new contract at the club worth £50,000-a-week.

Gray was at the center of intense transfer speculation over the summer with several Premier League outfits keen on signing the England U21 international. It is thought that Bournemouth made a £25m offer for the youngster, and Crystal Palace were also thought to have been interested.

Demarai Gray close to signing new contract at #LCFC.



Full story: https://t.co/4zydrXdr3g pic.twitter.com/kYPqIHQyY5 — Mercury LCFC (@MercuryLCFC) September 12, 2017

According to a report by the Telegraph, the Foxes will hope a substantial new contract will tie the player down after he admitted his frustration at his lack of game time at the club.

Shakespeare said: "I've said and stated a long time ago that for me Demarai has a big future and I want it to be with this football club. He is very well thought of and hopefully we can resolve that contract, which is on-going.

👌 - Demarai Gray just did this for the @England U-21s. pic.twitter.com/DMFOkKpcfO — Mundial Magazine (@MundialMag) September 5, 2017

"He wants more game time and in an ideal world we want to give him that and he wants to develop here. But having spoken to him since the window closed, I know he is in a good place."

After sticking with the Foxes for the immediate future, Gray has yet to start a league game for the club this season, but hopes to cement himself in the first team in the near future.

Gray said: "The transfer window can be unsettling, it's something that every player has to deal with every couple of months but I'm still a Leicester player. I want to work hard and get myself into the team.

"The window is closed and you're not guaranteed anything. There's 24 players in the squad so it's not about guarantees about playing more. I'll let my representatives deal with the contract and I'll just concentrate on playing football."