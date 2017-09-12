Everton Ace Davies Reveals Which Teammates Can Help Him Turn 'Raw' Ability into Toffees Talent

Tom Davies has backed himself to learn lots from Everton's senior contingent to help turn his "raw" potential into undoubted talent at Goodison Park.

The teenage midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for the Toffees last term as he forced his way into the first-team reckoning, but has had to settle for just three starts from Everton's eight competitive games so far this term.

With an influx of new signings in and around his position this summer, Davies will have to get used to being in and out of the team, but he told the club's website that he would not let that affect him as he looked to learn the tools of the trade off the Blues' new recruits and already experienced pros.

He said: “I am always looking at the other lads to see how I can improve. I did it a lot last season as well – and now I can pick up even more from the players who have come in, like Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne [Rooney] and Davy Klaassen.

“They all have elements to their games I can learn from and try to add to my game, be it types of movement, different techniques, or positions on the pitch.

“I have a lot to learn. I am still very young and my talent is quite raw, so I am just picking up little parts of the game I have not previously been told about or noticed. I can pick them up from these players.

“The squad is good in that way – and there are a lot of senior players who you can always speak to.

"They do help me out a lot, really. I have been quite lucky with the squad I have come into. Without their help it would have been tough for me, so I am grateful to them. And Leighton Baines is always around to have a chat with me, so that is good to have.”

Davies has already accumulated 35 appearances for Everton's senior side during a whirlwind 18-month spell, but he is under no illusions that he still has plenty of learning to do if he is to become a consistent starter for the club in the coming years.

The 19-year-old added: “I feel like I have become a more recognised player (in 2017) but I still do not feel like I am fully established.

“I need to do a bit more to become a recognised starter – I know I need to improve to be seen as that. That is something I am trying to learn and I am sure if I do put in the work and put in some good performances, then that will come."