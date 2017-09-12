Liverpool Set to Face Competition From Real Madrid in Pursuit of Long-Term Transfer Target

Liverpool are set to face stiff competition from European champions Real Madrid in their pursuit of long-term transfer target Timo Werner, after the player impressed for Germany during their recent Confederations Cup campaign.

Werner - who plays for RB Leipzig - finished as top scorer in Germany's run through to winning the competition, and the Spanish giants seemingly sat up and took notice. The club even sent scouts to watch Werner score a brace in Germany's 6-0 World Cup qualifying win against Norway and could be braced for a future bid, according to Sport 1.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

That would spell bad news for Jurgen Klopp's Reds, who have been impressed with his exploits in the Bundesliga recently. Werner hit 26 goals in all competitions for Leipzig during his first season there last year, after previously impressing for hometown club VfB Stuttgart. He moved to the Champions League newcomers for a fee of €10m in the summer of 2016.





Werner himself admitted earlier this summer that playing at Anfield would be "something special", but he also revealed he was happy where he was as it stood.





Werner told Sport Bild: "If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special. England has a different feel, but I am also still young player. I feel at home here at RB right now. Leipzig can continue to grow, and if I could be part it I’d be delighted."

The 21-year-old's teammate Naby Keita has however agreed to join Liverpool in the summer of 2018, following a long-protracted summer transfer saga.