Soccer

Loaned Out Wide Man Slams Rafa Benitez After 'Nightmare' Year With Newcastle

22 minutes ago

Despite signing on a five-year deal in the summer of 2016, Achraf Lazaar left Newcastle for Serie A on loan after just one season and nine first team appearances for the Magpies.

The 25-year-old left back and midfielder moved back to Italy with newly-promoted Benevento after failing to impress Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez. 

The Moroccan international appears to have cut any chances of returning to St James Park when his loan finishes (as long as Benitez is still there) with some parting shots at the former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“When I signed with Benevento on August 31, it was the end of a nightmare," Lazaar claimed in Gazzetta dello Sport (as quoted by Sportwitness).

"I never played, and Benitez didn’t give an explanation. He just kept telling me that I was more of a player for the Premier League or Serie A than for the Championship."

Lazaar also revealed that is was Benitez who wanted him 'at all costs' the previous summer and lured him away from Palermo and the chance to sign for other clubs.

“It’s a shame, as he wanted me at all costs" he added. "In July last year, I was about to sign with Fiorentina, where the contracts were already ready, when he started calling me relentlessly to convince me to go to Newcastle. Too bad his words were just words: what a disappointment.”

Benitez has been reportedly frustrated with Newcastle's summer transfer business, prior to the deadline. The Magpies most expensive signing was Jacob Murphy for around £12m, while they had a net spend of around £20m in total.

Lazaar's new club Benevento have lost all three of their opening Serie A fixtures, while Lazaar has made just one substitute appearance so far.

