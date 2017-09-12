Soccer

PHOTO: Man City Release 'Camo Green' Third Kit Ahead of Feyenoord Champions League Tie

27 minutes ago

Manchester City have released their third kit for the 2017-18 season.

The strip, described on City's website as a "camo green third kit", could be worn by Pep Guardiola's side for their Champions League trip to Feyenoord on Wednesday.

City defenders Danilo, Kyle Walker and John Stones modelled the kit, which "combines deep greens with the Club’s iconic sky blue."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Citizens will be hoping the kit can be representative of a successful season, with the club currently joint top of the Premier League alongside local rivals Manchester United.

Their unbeaten start to the season continued on Saturday with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Liverpool, aided by the sending off of Reds forward Sadio Mane.

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring in the first half before Gabriel Jesus' brace, while Leroy Sane came off the bench to score twice late in the second period.

Wednesday's trip to Feyenoord is City's first Champions League match of the season.

