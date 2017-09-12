Soccer

Real Madrid Star Marco Asensio Not Interested in Joining PSG

22 minutes ago

Marco Asensio has insisted he has no interest in signing for Paris Saint-Germain and wants to stay at the Bernabeu.

When speaking to COPE, the Madrid man denied any links towards a move away after his performances reportedly attracted the interest of big-spenders Paris Saint-Germain towards the end of the transfer window.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Despite competing with the likes of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo for a place in the starting lineup, Asensio doesn't seem to be phased on the pitch and has produced emphatic performances for both club and country. 

Zinedine Zidane has already shown his admiration for the young midfielder who has started as he means to go on already this season. He is in excellent form at the minute and has caught the eye of all supporters with his delightful skill and shooting ability.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

In the interview with COPE, Asensio discussed his aspirations for his footballing career:

"I don't know how much I'm worth... I guess what my [release] clause says.

"If I would go to PSG? No, not really, because I'm very happy here."

The Madrid talisman also recalled how he came close to signing for Barcelona prior to joining Real, only for the Catalan club to pull out of the deal - but he has no regrets.

"I started with the first team of Mallorca and Barca appeared," Asensio continued.

"When Horacio called me and told me Real Madrid were interested, I said I just wanted to play there."

It seems Asensio is content at Real Madrid and a move to PSG is certainly not on the cards at least for the next few seasons and if recent performances are anything to go by, the Spanish intentional is going to set the world alight in the years to come. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters