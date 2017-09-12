Real Madrid Star Marco Asensio Not Interested in Joining PSG

Marco Asensio has insisted he has no interest in signing for Paris Saint-Germain and wants to stay at the Bernabeu.

When speaking to COPE, the Madrid man denied any links towards a move away after his performances reportedly attracted the interest of big-spenders Paris Saint-Germain towards the end of the transfer window.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Despite competing with the likes of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo for a place in the starting lineup, Asensio doesn't seem to be phased on the pitch and has produced emphatic performances for both club and country.

Zinedine Zidane has already shown his admiration for the young midfielder who has started as he means to go on already this season. He is in excellent form at the minute and has caught the eye of all supporters with his delightful skill and shooting ability.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

In the interview with COPE, Asensio discussed his aspirations for his footballing career:



"I don't know how much I'm worth... I guess what my [release] clause says.

"If I would go to PSG? No, not really, because I'm very happy here."

The Madrid talisman also recalled how he came close to signing for Barcelona prior to joining Real, only for the Catalan club to pull out of the deal - but he has no regrets.

"I started with the first team of Mallorca and Barca appeared," Asensio continued.

"When Horacio called me and told me Real Madrid were interested, I said I just wanted to play there."

It seems Asensio is content at Real Madrid and a move to PSG is certainly not on the cards at least for the next few seasons and if recent performances are anything to go by, the Spanish intentional is going to set the world alight in the years to come.