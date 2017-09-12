Sam Allardyce Vows Not to Return to His Former Side Crystal Palace Despite Frank de Boer Sacking

Former Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has revealed that he will not be returning to the Eagles in the wake of the club sacking Frank de Boer after four league games.

Speaking as on Monday Night Football, via the Daily Mail, Allardyce claimed that he had already received a phone call from Palace chairman Steve Parish, but said he has no immediate intention of going back into Premier League management.

Allardyce said: "Just to make it clear, to stop speculation, I spoke to Steve [Parish] before I got here and I said I wouldn't feel comfortable at this moment in time taking any position as a football manager.

De Boer axed by Palace after 4 straight defeats. Sam Allardyce already turned down the prospect of a return - Roy Hodgson back in the game? — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) September 11, 2017

"I'm enjoying my life too much without the pressures of the Premier League. He didn't offer me the job but asked me what my thoughts were. It was a clever question and I told him what I was thinking and that if they were to offer me the job, at this moment in time I wouldn't want to go back.

"There's certainly huge pressure - more pressure than ever - in the Premier League as we've seen by Frank going so early. I want to wish Palace all the best and I'm obviously very sad after all the hard work that went into last season to rescue the team and achieve 41 points.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"It was a great end to a very difficult start to my tenure at Palace but we finally came through with flying colours. For me, one of the best 10 to 12 days I had was when we beat Chelsea away, Liverpool away and Arsenal at home. Without those victories we would have got relegated and I'm glad we secured safety."

After losing their opening four league fixtures without scoring a goal, Allardyce believes Palace may continue to struggle this season with the club set to face Southampton, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in their next four league fixtures.

The former England manager said, "The next four games will be difficult to pull off victories, what will they be like after eight games?"