Soccer

Agent of German Star Who Joined Juve Reveals European Trio Missed Out on Client's Signature

an hour ago

World Cup winning defender Benedikt Höwedes had a number of offers from across Europe this summer, eventually deciding to join international teammate Sami Khedira at Juventus.

The 29-year-old is currently only on loan with the Old Lady, however, the deal is likely to be made permanent next summer if Höwedes can impress. Brought in to help plug the gap left by AC Milan bound Leonardo Bonucci, Höwedes turned down other offers from the Serie A, as well as the Premier League, in order to join the Bianconeri, according to Football Italia.

"When this new situation came up we had direct contact with [Juventus sporting director Fabio] Paratici," Volker Struth, Höwedes' agent, explained. "Of course we were also in contact with other clubs. We held talks with Roma, Leicester and also Arsenal because we’d heard that Inter wanted [Shkodran] Mustafi.

"However, it soon became clear that Juve’s interest was concrete and from the start, they were Benni’s first choice," he added. "With all due respect for Schalke, when a top club like Juve comes in you have to go there. Juve are the top."

Arsenal have previously been linked with a move for Höwedes, however, a deal has never materialized. 


With uncertainty surrounding the future of Mustafi, who was heavily linked with a loan move to Inter Milan, the Gunners, and AS Roma after losing Antonio Rüdiger to Chelsea, were clearly interested in replacing their German defender with Schalke's captain.

