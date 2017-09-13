Allegri Appears to Takes Swipe at Dybala After Messi Brace Dampens Juventus' European Hopes

Massimiliano Allegri appeared to have a dig at his star player Paolo Dybala after Juventus suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Camp Nou on Tuesday, according to Marca.

The "unstoppable" Lionel Messi scored twice either side of an Ivan Rakitić strike showed Juventus that Barcelona hadn't weakened despite losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. Frustrated, Allegri spoke out about Dybala's inability to influence the game, making a clear point that the 23-year-old is still not in the same bracket as Messi.

Paulo Dybala sums it all up for Juventus... 😞 pic.twitter.com/808AGVNBpG — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 12, 2017

"Barcelona are a team that can play games like that very well," Allegri said. "In the first half, I thought we dealt with Messi and [Andrés] Iniesta quite well but not so much in the second half.

"Messi made the difference and [Paulo] Dybala did not. He had three shots on goal, scored twice and also hit the post once. He's unstoppable when he has space.

"What this result does is make us understand that if you play in the Champions League against teams of that level and don't keep your concentration then you pay for it," he added. "We must grow and be more focused and solid at the mental level. We lost our concentration."

Dybala has shown his quality already for Juventus this season, notching seven goals in four appearances across all domestic competitions.

Although the Argentine international struggled to influence the game on Tueday night, Dybala looks set to take over Messi's throne over the next few years.