Barca Boss Ernesto Valverde Hails 'Important Win' as Catalans Gain Revenge on Juventus

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde felt his side's victory over the Old Lady was a pivotal step in this season's Champions League campaign, but understands there is still much more to be done in order to secure top spot in Group D.

He told Barcelona's official website: "There's a lot still to do but it was an important win. It's essential to win games to get the fans on our side."

100 - Lionel Messi needs one goal to reach his 100th goal in European competitions: 96 in UCL & three in European Supercopa. Hundred pic.twitter.com/4mbYR77R74 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 12, 2017

Valverde single out Lionel Messi for praise following the Argentina captain's Man-of-the-Match performance against Juventus: "Whenever Messi gets the ball you get the feeling that he's going to do something for us."

Messi scored two goals against the Serie A side and referring to the five time Ballon d'Or winner's first goal, the Barcelona manager said: "The goal just before the break was crucial".

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Finally Ernesto Valverde paid tribute to his opponent's defensive display, despite them conceding three goals: "Juventus defend very well and keep their lines tight so we needed to be patient".





Following this 3-0 victory Barcelona will now be expected to top Group D, despite entering the group from Pot 2 of the Champions League draw.