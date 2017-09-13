Barcelona Set to Move for Nice Star Seri in January as Coutinho Interest Seemingly Cools

Barcelona will renew their efforts to sign Jean Michael Seri in January as they turn their attentions away from Philippe Coutinho, according to Sport.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that La Blaugrana will return to Nice to enquire about the midfielder's availability as they look to press ahead with signing Seri the second time round.

Barcelona had a €40m deal in place to land the 26-year-old in the summer transfer window, but shockingly pulled the plug on the transfer as they decided to chase Liverpool's chief playmaker instead.

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

That move proved to be unsuccessful after the Reds batted away four successive bids from the Catalan giants to sign Coutinho, and Ernesto Valverde's team will now divert the gaze elsewhere rather than look to poach the Brazilian from Anfield in four months' time.

Seri appeared set to be one of Barca's new recruits as they looked to splash the cash following Neymar's world-record departure for Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the Ivory Coast international's dream of playing for the Copa del Rey holders were dashed when they opted not to sign off on their reported deal for him after Coutinho issued a 'come and get me plea' after he handed in a transfer request at Liverpool.

Jean Michael Seri on the failed move to Barcelona: “I turned the page after August 31." pic.twitter.com/d7eg8GUqR9 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 10, 2017

Seri - who was ironically a target for Liverpool this summer too - could move to Nou Camp as soon as January if Barcelona's suspected interest is as true as Sport make out.

Seri, unlike Coutinho, would be available to feature for Barcelona in the Champions League after Nice were knocked out of the competition at the play-off stage by Napoli two weeks ago.

Coutinho is yet to feature for Liverpool yet this term, but he will no doubt play a part in his side's own Champions League campaign before the winter window opens next year - a factor that would cup-tie him for Barca if he somehow completed a switch to Catalunya.

Seri would, therefore, be a more viable and cheaper option for Barcelona to pursue, and would bring in two-and-a-half year association with Nice to an end if he left.

