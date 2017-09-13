Champions League Round Up: Spurs, Real Madrid & Man City Win as Liverpool & Monaco Manage Draws

Tottenham and Manchester City secured comfortable wins on Wednesday night in the Champions League, however Liverpool were held at home in what was an evening full of goals in Europe's top club competition.

Tottenham opened their Champions League campaign with a goal inside two minutes after Heung-min Son beat Roman Burki at his near post. Dortmund then equalised just 10 minutes later in spectacular style thanks to Andriy Yarmolenko's 20-yard top corner strike, however Tottenham soon regained the lead thanks to another near post finish, this time by Harry Kane.

And @HKane immediately proves my point. 3-1 Spurs. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 13, 2017

Kane then scored again on the hour mark to give Tottenham a 3-1 win in their opening game, although the game did ended on a rather sour note for Spurs fans as Jan Vertonghen was sent off after picking up his second yellow card. It means he will miss Tottenham's trip to APOEL, however it was important for Tottenham to start their campaign well and they certainly did so.

Manchester City started quickly against reigning Eredivise champions Feyenoord as John Stones opened the scoring after just two minutes. Further goals from Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus put the Citizens 3-0 up before half-time, before John Stones scored his second goal of the game - for the first time in his career.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

The scoreline remained 4-0 as City cruised to their first win of the campaign without ever really being threatened by the Dutch side.

Things weren't so easy for Liverpool though. With expectations high ahead of Liverpool's return to the Champions League, the Reds were shocked by Sevilla as Wissam Ben Yedder put the visitors 1-0 up after just five minutes.

MISS! Roberto Firmino has missed a penalty for Liverpool! how costly will that prove? 2-1#LIVSEV — 90min (@90min_Football) September 13, 2017

Liverpool went on the front foot and began threatening the Sevilla goal, before Roberto Firmino finally got the breakthrough after 20 minutes. Liverpool continued to pressure, and soon enough went in front after Mohamed Salah's shot was deflected over the goalkeeper. They could've added a third, however Firmino struck the post with his penalty, keeping Sevilla in the game.

Liverpool were the dominant side on the night, however their failure to add a third goal began to mount the tension around Anfield, and eventually showed as Joaquin Correa got Sevilla back on level terms with 20 minutes remaining. The Reds couldn't find a winning goal, and in fact may consider themselves lucky to escape with a 2-2 draw after a flurry of late chances for Sevilla.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored as many CL goals as Shakhtar Donetsk — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) September 13, 2017

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night came from the other game in Group F, where Shakhtar Donetsk held on for a 2-1 win over Serie A outfit Napoli, whilst reigning champions Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 win over APOEL thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo double and Sergio Ramos adding a third in a comfortable night at the Bernabeu.

In the other matches, Besiktas looked impressive after they won 3-1 away to FC Porto - which included a goal from former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel - RB Leipzig held last year's semi-finalists AS Monaco to a 1-1 draw in their first ever Champions League game, and NK Maribor and Spartak Moscow also shared the spoils as their encounter finished one-apiece.