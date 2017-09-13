Soccer

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace, Keeps Dominating Champions League

0:43 | Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo Hit With Five-Game Ban After Pushing Referee In Spanish Super Cup
Luis Miguel Echegaray
17 minutes ago

After spending sometime on the sidelines due to a five-match league ban, Cristiano Ronaldo took full advantage of his return to the Real Madrid line-up by scoring a brace in the opening match of the Champions League against APOEL FC.

The first goal came on the 12th minute, as Gareth Bale delivered a teasing cross allowing the Portuguese superstar to slot it in by the far post. His second came in the second half, after APOEL's defender Lago hand balled in the box and awarding the Spanish champions a penalty. Consequently, Ronaldo slotted it on the left-hand corner and the task became even harder for the visitors.

The brace meant 107 career Champions League goals for Ronaldo, securing his place the all-time leader in the competition. What's even more impressive is that the next player who comes close, Lionel Messi, is at 96. Still a long way to go. 

The second half also brought a third as the Real's captain, Sergio Ramos scored a fantastic overhead kick to make it 3-0. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters