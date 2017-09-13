After spending sometime on the sidelines due to a five-match league ban, Cristiano Ronaldo took full advantage of his return to the Real Madrid line-up by scoring a brace in the opening match of the Champions League against APOEL FC.

The first goal came on the 12th minute, as Gareth Bale delivered a teasing cross allowing the Portuguese superstar to slot it in by the far post. His second came in the second half, after APOEL's defender Lago hand balled in the box and awarding the Spanish champions a penalty. Consequently, Ronaldo slotted it on the left-hand corner and the task became even harder for the visitors.

The brace meant 107 career Champions League goals for Ronaldo, securing his place the all-time leader in the competition. What's even more impressive is that the next player who comes close, Lionel Messi, is at 96. Still a long way to go.

The second half also brought a third as the Real's captain, Sergio Ramos scored a fantastic overhead kick to make it 3-0.