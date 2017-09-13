From Fastest to Surprise Penalty King - Steven Gerrard Lifts Lid on All Liverpool Teammates

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has lifted the lid on the Reds dressing room during his time at the club, talking the most skilful, biggest moaner and surprise penalty king among other things in a video interview with FourFourTwo.

"I wasn't skilful at all! I've played with some really, really skilful players," the retired captain turned youth team coach explained.

"Philippe Coutinho is obviously a magician. People like Luis Garcia and Luis Suarez have fantastic skills on them, they would probably be my top three."

Xabi Alonso was Gerrard's pick for the player who never gave the ball away, while he chose Fernando Torres as the individual who perhaps wasn't always on it in training but would show up in a big way in actual games - he even labelled the striker as one of the best he's played with.

Home-grown defender Jon Flanagan, he said, would "treat every training session like it was a game and he would go in and rattle a few".

Perhaps as indicative of a lack of jokers at the club, Michael Owen was apparently one of the best.

"It wasn't really a joking environment. There was always banter flying with Danny Murphy, Jamie Carragher, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler," he said.

"The jokes weren't always on each other, it was just more banter. Maybe your clothing on a night out was a bit ambitious and you would get a bit of stick for it."

Jamie Carragher was the one who was "always moaning at referees, trying to influence decisions. He used to hate getting beat and if he could cut any corner, he'd cut them."

As for pace, Gerrard chose Torres, but Luis Enrique "was fast as well".

And when it came to spot kicks: "Mario Balotelli was fantastic at penalties. He didn't take many at Liverpool, but you could see. He used to wait until the very end for the keeper to move. He was really talented in that department."