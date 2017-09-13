Soccer

FIFA Incurs the Wrath of Liverpool Fans & Leaves Them Demanding Answers Amid 2018 Rankings Reveal

an hour ago

Liverpool fans have been left angry and bemused following this week's release of players' rankings on Fifa 18.

Ahead of the game's release at the end of this month, the rankings of players worldwide has been revealed and only one player in the Premier League has made the top ten - indicating that the English top-flight is not the best league in the world.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard was the one to make the top ten - which also includes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez - who all play their football in La Liga. Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowksi represent the top ten for the Bundesliga in Germany and Neymar of PSG and also Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus who also appears as one the best in the eyes of EA Sports.

Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne all made the top 20, but according to FIFA 18, the majority of the best players in the world play outside of the Premier League.

Only two Liverpool players made the top 100 list, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane - this has left fans of Jurgen Klopp's side furious and also questioning a problem they may have due to Liverpool's partnership with EA rivals Konami - who make the Pro Evolution Soccer games.

Coutinho is rated on the game as 86 and Mane is rated at 84. However, the Brazilian is listed as a left-winger and also the Liverpool fans are raging over the 78-rated shot of Coutinho. Reds supporters were equally upset over the defensive ratings of Firmino and Mane, claiming they do a lot in defence for the club and should be of a higher rating in that respect.




The game isn't released until the end of the month - with the demo already available - so EA Sports could still make changes to the ratings - whether that be in Liverpool Players' favour with the anger shown by the supporters, who knows?

