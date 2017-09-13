Soccer

Fulham Retain Prestigious Category One Status for Incredible Academy Facilities

an hour ago

Fulham have proudly announced that their academy has retained its Category One status under the Elite Player Performance Plan, as announced on the club website.

The Cottagers has held Category One status since the Elite Player Performance Plan was introduced in 2012. 


With the club to continue enjoying the benefits of the Category One status, Academy Director Huw Jennings spoke about the importance of competing with the biggest clubs in the country.

"It’s really important for a club of our size and standing, to be competing with the best clubs’ youth development in the country," Jennings said. 

"We’re very proud of our Academy and we are delighted to have received further affirmation of our work.

"The other thing that is critical to us is the demonstration of the fantastic support we have had from the ownership and the executive of the Club.

"They have backed the programme with a massive injection of cash into our facility development both last season and also for the long term future with the acquisition of the former BBC ground," he added. 


"When the rules relating to facilities changed, we knew that it was going to be a very tall order to first of all gain the planning consent, to build the new facilities, and to get them completed in time to the satisfaction of the Category One auditors."

After being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Bristol Rovers in August, Fulham will now be looking to climb up the Championship table. Currently sat in mid table, Fulham have the chance to move three points clear of Hull City on Wednesday when the recently relegated Tigers visit Craven Cottage. 

