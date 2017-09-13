Harry Kane Hungry for Champions League Stardom to Reach the Heights of Messi & Ronaldo

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has described the importance of being at his best in the Champions League to earn a reputation as one of the best strikers in Europe, according to the Daily Star.

The England international will be spearheading Spurs' attack in the Champions League once again this season, with the north London side joined in their group by Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid, Peter Bosz's Borussia Dortmund, and Apoel Nicosia.

The latter of the three teams joining Tottenham in their Champions League group currently have a former Sheffield United midfielder at the helm, German-born Greek international Georgios Donis.

OFFICIAL: Tottenham confirm that Victor Wanyama will miss their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund due to a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/ZokWmaNUe1 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 12, 2017

Ahead of Wednesday's clash with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, Kane spoke about his desire to be in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

This came just days after Kane's brace at Goodison Park left Everton manager Ronald Koeman declaring that the 24-year-old was only just behind Messi and Ronaldo as one of the best players in Europe.

"If you want to be put in that bracket you have to perform in that competition," Kane said. "It’s a big stage, it’s massive. All the best players are there. You have to produce your best against the best.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"There’s six group games to prove that, to try and score as many goals as possible and try to perform well."

Spurs will be desperate to get their Champions League campaign off to the best possible start this season.

Facing a deadly Borussia Dortmund team on matchday one, Tottenham can find comfort in their German counterparts' inability to find the back of the net in their Bundesliga clash at Freiburg on Saturday.