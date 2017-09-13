Soccer

Inter Open New Contract Talks With Mauro Icardi to Ward Off Predators From Low Release Clause

27 minutes ago

After seeing player prices skyrocket this summer, Internazionale are desperate to tie star striker Mauro Icardi down to a new long-term contract.

24-year-old Icardi is undoubtedly one of the most talented strikers in world football, averaging a goal every 53 minutes this season and scoring 24 times in Serie A last season.


According to Premium Sport (via Football Italia) the Nerazzuri are keen to renew their key man's contract and increase his buyout claise, which stands at a tempting €110m.

Icardi signed a new deal with Inter just last October, despite a public falling out with the sections of the club's fans. Back then, a clause of €110m was inserted into the deal - which (in 2016) would have meant only a world-record bid could see him switch clubs.

However, Paris Saint-Germain changed the transfer market forever this summer after paying €222m for Barcelona star Neymar, as well as agreeing to a deal in principle with AS Monaco for the permanent transfer (expected to be €180m) of Kylian Mbappé next summer.

Inter's hierarchy are now keen to raise the Argentine striker's release clause to above €200m, while also giving Icardi a healthy raise to a salary of around €4.5m per season.

The Sampdoria striker has started this season on fire under new manager Luciano Spalletti, scoring five times in just three games - including doubles against Fiorentina and title rivals Roma.

