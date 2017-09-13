Soccer

Juventus CEO Confirms Barca Didn't Made 'Direct Offer' for Dybala With Argentine Set on Turin Stay

an hour ago

It was reported during the summer that Juventus had received an offer of roughly €160m from Barcelona for their star man Paolo Dybala, with the Argentine forward highly thought of in Catalonia.

However, Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has denied the Blaugrana made a direct approach for the 23-year-old forward, according to FourFourTwo. Signed as a hot prospect from Palermo in 2015, Dybala has had a hand in 67 goals in just 99 appearances for the Bianchoneri.

With the money from selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain still burning a hole in their pocket, Barcelona snapped up ex-Tottenham midfielder Paulinho for £36m and 20-year-old winger Ousmane Dembélé in a staggering £94.5m deal. 

However, Barcelona were unable to convince Juventus of allowing Dybala to link up with his compatriot, Lionel Messi, at the Camp Nou.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

"We did not receive any direct offer from Barcelona for Dybala, but above all we had absolutely no intention of selling him and were certain he'd wear the Juventus jersey," Marotta said, contrasting previous reports on Dybala. 


"We even gave him more responsibility with the number 10, a shirt that holds a great deal of importance in the tradition of Juventus."

Dybala started for the Old Lady on Tuesday when the Italian Champions travelled to the Camp Nou for the opening fixture in their Champions League group. 

Joined by Olympiacos and Sporting CP in their group, Juventus will remain confident of progressing to the knock out stages of the Champions League despite losing 3-0 to Barcelona on the opening day.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters