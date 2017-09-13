Soccer

Liverpool Boss Klopp Urges Mane to Maintain Ball-Winning Desire Despite Man City Dismissal

an hour ago

Jurgen Klopp has urged Sadio Mane to not adapt his game after his red card offence during Manchester City's 5-0 drubbing of Liverpool last Saturday.

The Reds boss was speaking to the Liverpool Echo ahead of his team's Champions League clash with Sevilla and explained why he wouldn't be expecting the forward to not contest loose balls in the future.

Mane was dismissed for a dangerously high challenge on City goalkeeper Ederson - a sending off that led to a three-game domestic ban - and Klopp called on the Senegal international to continue chasing lost causes, starting against one of La Liga's toughest sides on Wednesday.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He said: “It’s important he wants to do that in all the games he plays. We cannot change this. It’s a sport where things like this happen.

“There were lots of situations in the last few weeks that were similar,” said the Reds boss. “If you want, all the other players were lucky.

“Only Sadio was not lucky, and Ederson was not lucky. We don’t want to underestimate this, it looks awful and Ederson was lucky nothing more serious happened in this situation.

“I know if it was the other way around, (what we would be saying) wouldn’t have been different to what Man City think at this moment.

“The most important thing for me to say is not even 1% of Sadio wanted to put the goalkeeper in danger. He wanted to get the ball."

Liverpool face off against their fellow 2016 Europa League finalists in Group E as they look to avenge that cup heartbreak almost 18 months on.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Merseysiders fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Los Rojiblancos, despite taking the lead that night, and Klopp warned Sevilla's much-changed squad that his players were much more prepared to take them on at Anfield.

In a separate Echo article he said: “I think we have proved it already we are stronger than we were in the final. At the time it was a terrible defeat but we took a big step. We have changed a lot of things since the final, but it is always this way and they have made progress too.

“Last season was another very successful season for them so it is a really interesting challenge for us.

“For me, the most important thing is this is a proper Champions League game and nothing else, not Europa League, not a final from two years ago, it is real Champions League."

