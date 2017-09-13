Madrid Star's Agent Claims Transfer of His Client From Bayern Was 'Steal of the Century'

Real Madrid's signing of midfielder Toni Kroos from Bayern Munich was "the steal of the century", according to the player's agent.

The Germany international moved to the Bernabeu for €25m in 2014, and has been instrumental in a side that has since won two Champions Leagues, one La Liga title, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and the Spanish Super Cup.





And Kroos' agent, Volker Struth, has expressed his belief that the playmaker has proved to be one of world football's greatest bargains.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"Looking at the transfer fees these days, and then remembering that Toni was transferred for €25m, you could argue that Kroos is the steal of the century for Real," he told Sport Bild, via ESPN.

"Those in charge at Real only told us after the Champions League final in Cardiff [in June] that they are still delighted to have won over such a player for them. Only to put things into perspective -- James Rodriguez back then also joined Real Madrid for €80m [and is now on loan at Bayern]."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Struth also revealed the details behind Kroos' Bayern exit.

"We could not reach an agreement with Bayern in late 2013," he added. "Toni only got better under [then-Bayern coach Pep] Guardiola, he was -- not only for me -- the best player at the [2014] World Cup in Brazil, and then had offers from top clubs.

"It's a normal process. Toni was not happy with what Bayern offered, and thus talks were put on ice."