Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been passed fit for the club's opening Champions League group clash with Sevilla on Wednesday.

Reports earlier in the day indicated that the 25-year-old Egyptian looked likely to miss out on the tie at Anfield with a bout of illness. However, the Mirror now claims that Salah trained without issue alongside the rest of the squad at Melwood on Wednesday, ahead of the evening's clash.

In spite of initial fears that the illness suffered by Salah could keep him out of Liverpool's first Champions League group encounter since 2014, manager Jurgen Klopp was quick to play down the issue in Tuesday's press conference.

Klopp said: "Mo's [Salah's] illness should not be that serious actually.

"Mo told me 'I can train', the doc told me 'he can train'. I asked the doc what would be the best and she told me if he doesn't have to train...so then no problem, go home.

Salah a doubt for #LFC v Sevilla after being sent home by the club today due to illness. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 12, 2017

"He was in the team meeting – he wasn't allowed to breathe! – but after the meeting we sent him home."

Salah is now in line to start on the opposite flank to Sadio Mane, who is almost certain to be in the starting XI despite earning a three-match domestic ban for his red card in the Premier League defeat against Manchester City on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho wasn't present in Manchester, but rumblings indicate he could feature on Wednesday night as Klopp looks to reintegrate the Brazilian back into the team after international duty and a taxing transfer saga.

Liverpool last faced opponents Sevilla in the Europa League final in 2016, when they lost 3-1 as the Andalusians claimed a third consecutive title.