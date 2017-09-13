Mohamed Salah Sent Home From Training & Could Miss Liverpool's Champions League Clash

Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah was sent home from training earlier this week and as a result could miss the opening Champions League fixture against Sevilla.

Salah signed this summer from Roma and has hit the ground running. He has been a massive influence for the club in the Premier League so far and will be a huge player for the club if they are to progress in the Champions League.

However, according to Give Me Sport, the Egyptian was sent home from training due to illness and could now miss the important game at Anfield. Liverpool fans will be hoping for him to at least make the bench against the Spanish outfit - who look to be the Reds' strongest opponents in group E.

Salah a doubt for #LFC v Sevilla after being sent home by the club today due to illness. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 12, 2017

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that just competing in the competition will give his side a boost and increase their self-belief. Also, getting to the group stage via qualification makes the feeling even better for him and his players.

Klopp said: "It will help our belief 100 per cent. We need to show up all the time and be part of the Champions League. If that is not a sign then I don’t understand what a sign is. It was the hardest way to get there but we did it and to be honest that feels even better."

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

He added: "For all of us it builds the confidence. Yes, you gain experience from winning or losing games like this, but you want to have the kind of experience we have got now and that’s really good for the boys. I think we really deserved it."

If Salah does miss the game against Sevilla, new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will likely be his replacement.

The Ox featured for Liverpool as a substitute in the game against Manchester City but was unable to influence the game as much as he'd have liked. Although, by the time he came onto the pitch, the game was already won as City eased to a 5-0 victory.