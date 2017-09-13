Soccer

Mourinho Reveals Tactical Change the Reason Behind Herrera Snub in Champions League

an hour ago

José Mourinho has said that his decision to leave Ander Herrera out of Manchester United's squad to face FC Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday was because of his change in tactics, according to the Express.


The 28-year-old Spaniard only made his first Premier League start of the season on Saturday, where a brace from new Stoke signing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting cancelled out goals from Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku - United returning to Manchester with just one point.

"No reasons to be out," Mourinho said after United's comfortable 3-0 victory. "We are playing only with two midfield players, with Matic and Pogba, who are playing really well and without reason to change.


"The only match we decided to play with three [Herrera] played, today we went back to two again.


"And I had on the bench [Michael] Carrick and [Marouane] Fellaini, which were also important players last season," Mourinho added. "We have a group of players who must be ready to play and not to play."

Manchester United will look to regain their winning form in the Premier League on Sunday when Wayne Rooney is welcomed back to Old Trafford for the first time since his move back to Everton.

Just three days later, Championship side Burton Albion travel to Manchester to take on United in the Carabao Cup before Mourinho prepares his side for a trip to the south coast to face Mauricio Pellegrino's Southampton. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters