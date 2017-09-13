Mourinho Reveals Tactical Change the Reason Behind Herrera Snub in Champions League

José Mourinho has said that his decision to leave Ander Herrera out of Manchester United's squad to face FC Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday was because of his change in tactics, according to the Express.





The 28-year-old Spaniard only made his first Premier League start of the season on Saturday, where a brace from new Stoke signing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting cancelled out goals from Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku - United returning to Manchester with just one point.

We wanted 3 points but we have to give value to this point against a tough opponent 🔴 pic.twitter.com/alRyoLn0EC — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) September 10, 2017

"No reasons to be out," Mourinho said after United's comfortable 3-0 victory. "We are playing only with two midfield players, with Matic and Pogba, who are playing really well and without reason to change.





"The only match we decided to play with three [Herrera] played, today we went back to two again.





"And I had on the bench [Michael] Carrick and [Marouane] Fellaini, which were also important players last season," Mourinho added. "We have a group of players who must be ready to play and not to play."

Manchester United will look to regain their winning form in the Premier League on Sunday when Wayne Rooney is welcomed back to Old Trafford for the first time since his move back to Everton.

Just three days later, Championship side Burton Albion travel to Manchester to take on United in the Carabao Cup before Mourinho prepares his side for a trip to the south coast to face Mauricio Pellegrino's Southampton.