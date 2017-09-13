Soccer

New Shanghai Boss Scolds 'Overweight' Carlos Tevez as Criticism of Striker Intensifies

Carlos Tevez has been slammed by Shanghai Shenhua's head coach over his lack of fitness and warned he won't play until he loses some weight.

The striker only moved to the Chinese Super League at the turn of the year, but has failed to recapture his best form for them with just two goals in 14 appearances thus far.

Now Shanghai's newly-installed boss Wu Jingui, who took over the reins after Gus Poyet departed the club on 11th September, has been quoted by FourFourTwo as he explained why the 33-year-old forward would not be selected if he didn't get his weight under control.

Wu stated: "He will be informed of my tactical plans but I won't pick him right now. He's not ready physically. He's not fit to play.

"He is overweight, along with [Fredy] Guarin. I have to take responsibility for the team and the players as well. If you are unable to do your utmost to play, there's no point in picking you.

"I have coached lots of big stars, and my players are never picked on reputation."

Tevez's two solitary strikes for Shanghai came back in March and June, and he has only featured in five of the club's last 12 matches as he comes under criticism from fans and critics alike for his level of performances.

The ex-Manchester United, Boca Juniors and West Ham star traded life in his native Argentina for the Far East after he was offered an eye watering £615,000-a-week by Shanghai back in January.

Tevez was rounded on for accepting such a colossal pay check after he had revealed that he only planned on playing for Boca until he hung up his boots in the future.

The 76-times capped international now appears to be in limbo in China unless he gets into a decent physical condition to play, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him leave at some point in the near future.

