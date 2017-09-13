Patrick van Aanholt Backs New Eagles Boss Roy Hodgson to Turns Things Around Following Awful Start

Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt has backed incoming manager Roy Hodgson to turn things around for the ailing club following their disastrous start to the club which resulted in the high-profile dismissal of Frank de Boer only four league games into his reign, as reported by Sky Sports.

The appointment of De Boer was heralded as a new era for the South London club, with the former Ajax and Inter Milan boss expected to introduce an exciting brand of possession-based football.

However, following the Eagles' awful start to the season - four losses in four games and no goals scored - combined with a lack of chemistry with the Palace hierarchy, it was agreed to terminate his short employment.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Now former England, Fulham and West Brom manager Roy Hodgson has been appointed as the manager to succeed De Boer, and compatriot Patrick van Aanholt has claimed that he is confident in the new man:

"He's an experienced manager. He's been in the game for so long, so hopefully he'll get things moving in the right direction."

Asked about De Boer, the left-back explained that his fellow Dutchman was unfortunate to lose his position, but he is in no doubt that he will be back:

"He's a good manager. He was unlikely to not stay longer but that is football. But he'll be back."

Hodgson, who at 70 years of age is the oldest managerial appointment in the Premier League, will see his new charges host Southampton on Saturday, in what promises to be an exciting game as Palace look to find their first win of the season.