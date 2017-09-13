Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

Jeremy Woo
43 minutes ago

Tottenham hosts Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday as Champions League group stage action kicks off.

Spurs will play host at Wembley Stadium, their temporary home, as American starlet Christian Pulisic and Dortmund come in looking for points. The two sides are grouped in Pool H with Real Madrid and Apoel Nicosia, with the presence of the Spanish giants making Wednesday’s match even more critical.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: 2:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Sept. 13

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

